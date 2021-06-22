Paramount Unveils ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Coming Summer 2022 At Virtual Event

Beast Kingdom has revealed not one but two brand new statues from one of the most iconic superhero films around with The Dark Knight. The intense interrogation scenes come to life as Beast Kingdom captures both Batman and Joker by themselves. Both D-Stage statues will stand roughly 6" tall, and when combined, they create a very dynamic statue from The Dark Knight. Batman is beautifully sculpted as he stands menacing against the wall as he waits for his time with Joker. On the other hand, the Joker is patiently sitting at his table as he waits for his master plan to take effect. Both The Dark Knight Batman and Joker statue are set to release later this year, and while pre-orders are not live just yet, they can be found located here.