PM Modi pays tribute to Indian Olympians

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM on Sunday. In a tweet yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. MannKiBaat"Yesterday, Prime Minister shared an old Mann Ki Baat episode that contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. In a tweet, Prime Minister wrote, "Let us reiterate our commitment to ShareFactsOnDrugs and realise our vision of a Drugs Free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. Sharing an old MannKiBaat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace."Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" is heard in every household like casual discussions with elders while he also urged the party workers to listen to the programme with co-workers of their booths.