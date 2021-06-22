Cancel
Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, Riley Keough to Star in ‘Manodrome’ Thriller

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody and Riley Keough are set to star in John Trengove’s Manodrome, to be unveiled at the Cannes virtual market. The nihilistic thriller tells the story of Ralphie, played by Eisenberg, an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder who is inducted into a libertarian masculinity cult and loses his grip on reality when his repressed desires are awakened. Felix Culpa’s Keough, Gina Gammell, and Ryan Zacarias are producing with Ben Giladi’s Rainmaker Entertainment.

