Finecut Adds 8K ‘Guimoon’ for Cannes Pre-Market Launch

EXCLUSIVE: For the Cannes virtual market, Great Point has boarded world sales on thriller Black Medicine starring Antonia Campbell-Hughes (3096 Days), Orla Brady (American Horror Story), Amybeth McNulty (Anne With An E) and John Connors (Cardboard Gangsters). Signature Entertainment recently acquired distribution rights for the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, with the UK release slated for 12 July. The first feature for Colum Eastwood, who wrote and directed, the movie follows a disgraced medic who carries out clandestine surgeries for the criminal underworld. When she unwittingly helps a young woman escape from a vicious gang, she must choose between breaking her medical oath or crossing her ruthless employers. Pic was financed by Northern Ireland Screen and Yellowmoon, Janine Cobain produced for 23Ten; executive producers are Martin Brennan and Tim Palmer.