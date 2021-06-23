Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Finecut Adds 8K ‘Guimoon’ for Cannes Pre-Market Launch

By Patrick Frater
imdb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Korean film sales company Finecut has added mystery-horror movie “Guimoon” to its pre-Cannes and Cannes Market slates. The film was specially shot in order to be released in ScreenX and 4Dx special versions, as well as conventional 2D presentations. Now in post-production, after lensing in 8K, the film is...

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean#Cannes Market#Jupiter Film#Cj Cgv#Cj Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesScreendaily

Finecut boards ScreenX horror mystery ‘Guimoon’ for international sales

South Korean sales agency Finecut has picked up international rights to horror mystery Guimoon, a working title which translates as ‘ghost door’. Taking place in a secluded community centre rumoured to be cursed after a mysterious mass murder in 1990, the film follows a renowned paranormal investigator who lost his mother during an exorcism and three college students intrigued by the rumours who enter through the door and cross into another dimension.
MoviesRegister Citizen

All Rights Adds 'The Thing Behind the Door' to Cannes Market Slate

Hong Kong- and Paris-based All Rights Entertainment has added “The Thing Behind the Door” to its pre-Cannes and Cannes Market slate of films. The picture is a female-led French horror which is currently shooting and is to be delivered by the fourth quarter of this year. All Rights pitches the...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Wolf Creek 3 Will Be Sold at Cannes Virtual Market

Wolf Creek is definitely in the realm of indie-horror properties, but for being a niche title, it looks like there's still some steam left in the franchise after all. First reported by Variety, we learned that Altitude Film Sales has acquired worldwide sales rights (with the exception of Australia and New Zealand) and plans to introduce the film to potential buyers at the Virtual Cannes Market this coming weekend. John Jarratt will reprise his role of Mick Taylor, and creatively, the film will see Rachele Wiggins directing an original screenplay penned by Duncan Samarasinghe.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

MyFrenchFilmFestival Launches 24-Title Cannes Special Edition

After holding its 11th edition earlier this year, MyFrenchFilmFestival, an online fest organized by France’s film-TV promotional body UniFrance, will go live again next month for a Cannes Special Edition. Running July 6-17 – in parallel with the Cannes Film Festival – this edition will screen 12 features and 12...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Totem Films Adds 'Erasing Frank' To Cannes Lineup

Paris-based international sales and production company Totem Films has added Gábor Fabricius’ “Erasing Frank” to its Cannes market lineup. Set in 1983, behind the Iron Curtain of Eastern Europe in Budapest, the film follows Frank, the charismatic singer of a banned punk band that carries the voice of their generation against a totalitarian regime. Taken to the police psychiatric hospital in an attempt to silence him, Frank will sacrifice everything to resist.
Movieshorrornews.net

Cannes Market: Yellow Veil Pictures Launch Distribution Arm With Acquisition of Frida Kempff’s Sundance Sensation KNOCKING

Ahead of the Pre-Cannes Screenings, which run in advance of the 2021 Marché du Film, worldwide sales arthouse genre outfit Yellow Veil Pictures announces the launch of a new North American distribution arm. The company will continue to focus on boundary-pushing genre cinema and will inaugurate the new venture with Frida Kempff’s Sundance hit KNOCKING with a planned theatrical and digital release this fall.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Antonia Campbell-Hughes Thriller Gets Sales Deal For Cannes Market – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: For the Cannes virtual market, Great Point has boarded world sales on thriller Black Medicine starring Antonia Campbell-Hughes (3096 Days), Orla Brady (American Horror Story), Amybeth McNulty (Anne With An E) and John Connors (Cardboard Gangsters). Signature Entertainment recently acquired distribution rights for the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, with the UK release slated for 12 July. The first feature for Colum Eastwood, who wrote and directed, the movie follows a disgraced medic who carries out clandestine surgeries for the criminal underworld. When she unwittingly helps a young woman escape from a vicious gang, she must choose between breaking her medical oath or crossing her ruthless employers. Pic was financed by Northern Ireland Screen and Yellowmoon, Janine Cobain produced for 23Ten; executive producers are Martin Brennan and Tim Palmer.
Moviesimdb.com

Nikkatsu Adds Restored Title ‘Hiruko the Goblin’ to Cannes Market Slate

Nikkatsu has added “Hiruko the Goblin,” a 1991 adventure-horror film by cult director Tsukamoto Shinya, to its sales slate at the Cannes Market, an adjunct to the Cannes Film Festival. To mark the 30th anniversary of the film’s original release, it has been restored and remastered in a new 2K version.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

UK Sales Exec Anthony Buckner Launches Buckstop Films With Horror ‘Jump Out’ Starring Lucien Laviscount — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran UK sales agent Anthony Buckner, former Head of Sales at Icon, is launching Buckstop Films to coincide with the Cannes Marché. First movie on the slate is supernatural horror Jump Out, which will star Lucien Laviscount (The Bye Bye Man), Hannah Arterton (Safe), Eugene Simon (Games Of Thrones), Alice Hewkin (Sex Education), Aaron Cobham (The Spanish Princess) and Brian Milligan (Hunger).
Moviesimdb.com

IFC Films’ Arianna Bocco Discusses the Company’s Big Presence at Cannes 2021

IFC Films will be out in force at the Cannes Film Festival with three highly-anticipated films set for the competition: Jacques Audiard’s black-and-white drama “Paris, 13th District,” Mia Hansen-Løve’s English-language melodrama “Bergman Island” and Paul Verhoeven’s subversive period drama “Benedetta.” This comeback Cannes edition will also mark Arianna Bocco’s first year on the ground as IFC president. Ahead of the festival’s start, Bocco spoke to Variety about the company’s titles, dealmaking prospects at the festival and the industry’s evolution post-covid.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Cannes 2021: 5 Burning Questions as the Festival Gets Ready to Launch

Cannes, the world’s most stylish, flamboyant, and glamorous celebration of cinema, returns this week after COVID canceled the 2020 edition. The world is still in the grip of a global pandemic, so this year’s festival should look a lot different than previous iterations, with hand sanitizer and masks becoming the accessory of choice on red carpets.
Moviesimdb.com

Mediawan Rights Ramps Up Documentary Slate With Pair of Pickups (Exclusive)

Mediawan Rights, the sales arm of European media group Mediawan, is ramping up its documentary slate with the addition of two new feature films, Variety has learned. Directed by Ado Hasanovic, “My Father’s Diaries” is an intimate portrait of the Bosnian War that uses 8mm footage shot by the director’s family, as well as his father’s written account of the period from the start of the war through the infamous “death march” that saw some 15,000 Bosniaks attempt to trek more than 60 miles to escape Serbian forces.
MoviesScreendaily

Megabox Plus M unpacks trio of South Korean thrillers (exclusive)

South Korea’s Megabox Plus M is launching sales on a trio of films: Kim Seong-je’s Bogota: City Of The Lost, starring Song Joong-ki, actor Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut Hunt and action drama Decibel. Bogota: City Of The Lost is a highly anticipated large-scale production featuring the star of K-drama hits...

Comments / 0

Community Policy