Finecut boards ScreenX horror mystery ‘Guimoon’ for international sales

By Jean Noh
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe producers hope to lure buyers into releasing the film in the panoramic ScreenX format. South Korean sales agency Finecut has picked up international rights to horror mystery Guimoon, a working title which translates as ‘ghost door’. Taking place in a secluded community centre rumoured to be cursed after a...

#Horror Film#Screenx#Paranormal Investigator#Mass Murder#Another Dimension#Screenx#South Korean
