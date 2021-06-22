Sarah Paulson: ‘I Was Underwhelmed’ by ‘AHS: Roanoke’ and Should’ve Told Ryan Murphy No
Sarah Paulson is more or less the face of Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" anthology series. The Emmy winner appeared in eight consecutive seasons of the popular FX show before taking a break with the most recent run, "American Horror Story: 1984." Paulson will be back for "AHS" Season 10, subtitled "Double Feature," but is there any installment she regrets doing? Yes, it turns out. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paulson shared some regrets over joining "American Horror Story: Roanoke."