Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares & Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux Air Out Their Baby Drama

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion has already given us unforgettable moments — and that's just in Part 1 alone. However, it's all a little fuzzy for Daisy Kelliher. Viewers may have noticed Daisy sipping on some wine during Part 1 of the reunion, which aired on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 21 (clip above). Well, it turns out the chief stew may have imbibed a little bit too much during the taping. “I started drinking at like 3 pm and I didn’t eat so I only remember the first five minutes and I don’t remember anything after that,” Daisy told Decider in an interview earlier this month. “I am really embarrassed. I’m on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen next week and I have to apologize. I can’t tell you what happened at the reunion, I don’t remember!"