Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares & Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux Air Out Their Baby Drama

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow Deck baby drama. During part two of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season two reunion, which aired tonight, June 22 on Bravo, Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux gave an update on their relationship status and discussed the unconfirmed paternity of the stewardess' daughter Lilly. As E! News readers well know, Dani surprised Below Deck fans when she announced in April that she was going to be a mom. Before long, fans began wondering if her former co-star was the father. And, as Dani shared in the new episode, she's pretty confident that the season two deckhand, often called Jl, is the father of her daughter, telling reunion host Andy Cohen, "Well, let's put it this way, this baby was made...

