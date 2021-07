If you feel like you have been living under a mountain of stress the last two years, you are not alone. Between a global pandemic, political and social unrest, and economic uncertainty, it’s no wonder fear and anxiety have become prevalent emotions in our society. Since we cannot always control the outer state of our world or the endless barrage of distressing information we receive, it’s essential to take control of our inner state of mind for our mental wellbeing. The good news is we can do this just by being more mindful of our thoughts.