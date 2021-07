Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich will sit out of Sunday’s finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates. https://twitter.com/FantasyLabsMLB/status/1411688782236114947. Yelich last played in the Brewers’ 11-2 victory over the Pirates Saturday, going 1-for-5 with a double. A regular fixture in the Brewers’ lineup, Yelich has appeared in 51 games this season, hampered by stints on the injured list because of a back injury. He is slashing .252/.414/.499 with five home runs. Among batters with at least 200 plate appearances, he ranks fourth in OBP, behind Max Muncy, Buster Posey and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.