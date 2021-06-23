Baseball and Machine Learning Part 2: A Data Science Approach to 2021 Pitching Projections

It's hard enough to reach base when pitchers like Aroldis Chapman and Jacob deGrom throw the high heat. But what about when nature does?. A study by Monmouth University Associate Professor of Economics Eric Fesselmeyer finds that Major League Baseball (MLB) umpires call pitches less accurately in uncomfortable temperatures, with performance at its worst in extreme heat conditions. The analysis shows that the pitch-calling error rate is about 1 percentage point worse when temperatures are above 95 degrees, while accuracy is highest in games played in 80 to 90 degree weather. The results raise the prospect that America's pastime could be impacted by climate change, as warming temperatures and more frequent heat waves threaten to cause a further decline in officiating.