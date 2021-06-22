Glenn Close Joins Apple TV Plus Thriller ‘Tehran’ as Series Regular
Glenn Close is joining hit Israeli thriller “Tehran.”. Close, who has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, will be a series regular in the upcoming second season of the show, which aired on Apple TV Plus last summer and has become a global hit for the platform. The show originally premiered on Israel’s Kan public broadcaster last June. Variety understands that Apple TV Plus picked up the title from distributor Cineflix Rights as an acquisition, but following its success for the streamer, boarded the show as a co-producer.www.imdb.com