Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Glenn Close Joins Apple TV Plus Thriller ‘Tehran’ as Series Regular

By Amy Spiro
imdb.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenn Close is joining hit Israeli thriller “Tehran.”. Close, who has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, will be a series regular in the upcoming second season of the show, which aired on Apple TV Plus last summer and has become a global hit for the platform. The show originally premiered on Israel’s Kan public broadcaster last June. Variety understands that Apple TV Plus picked up the title from distributor Cineflix Rights as an acquisition, but following its success for the streamer, boarded the show as a co-producer.

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Close
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tehran#Academy Awards#Israeli#Apple Tv Plus#Cineflix Rights#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesVariety

Vincent Cassel, Eva Green Star in Apple TV Plus Anglo-French Series ‘Liaison’

César award winner Vincent Cassel (“Black Swan,” “Westworld”) and BAFTA award winner Eva Green (“Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children”) headline “Liaison,” the first French and English-language Apple original for streamer Apple TV Plus. The series is billed as “a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past...
Worlddarkhorizons.com

TV News: Tehran, Girl, Offer, Jellystone, Loki

Glenn Close is set to star in the second season of the original espionage thriller series “Tehran” on the Apple TV+ service. Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi also star. The series follows Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan as she goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran. Close...
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Rick and Morty co-creator is making a new Apple TV Plus animated series

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is making a new show for Apple TV Plus, based on the Strange Planet alien cartoons by artist Nathan Pyle. The series will be 10 episodes long, and Harmon will be credited as co-creator, according to THR. You've probably seen these cartoons before – the official Instagram page for Strange Planet has 6 million followers, meaning it gives Apple some pretty recognizable source material to draw from.
TV Seriesberksmontnews.com

‘Riverdale’ Star Robin Givens Joins ‘Batwoman’ Season 3 As Series Regular

The third season of CW’s Batwoman has found its newest star as Riverdale alum Robin Givens has joined the cast in a major role. Givens is set to play Jada Jet, the powerful CEO of Jet Industries. Jada is described as a passionate and hardworking woman who worked her way through life’s ups and downs to climb her way to the top, all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. With a deep past that saw her forced to give up her first-born child, Jada is a good-hearted woman but will stop at nothing to protect her family.
MoviesApple Insider

Sunita Mani joins Apple TV+ film 'Spirited,' based on 'A Christmas Carol'

Sunita Mani has joined the cast of upcoming Apple TV+ original film "Spirited," a rendition of Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol." Mani will join existing cast members Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. She will play the Ghost of Christmas Past in the musical adaptation. — "Spirited" will be directed by Sean Anders, who is also writing alongside John Morris. In addition to starring, Reynolds and Ferrell will both produce on the film. Jessica Elbaum and David Koplan will also produce, and George Dewey will executive produce.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Lost' Alum Dominic Monaghan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Thriller Series 'Moonhaven'

Dominic Monaghan, best known for portraying Merry the hobbit in “The Lord of the Rings” and Charlie Pace on the ABC supernatural drama “Lost,” has signed on to star in AMC’s sci-fi thriller series “Moonhaven,” written and executive produced by AMC dramedy “Lodge 49’s” showrunner Peter Ocko. Per the logline,...
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Our Kind Of People’: Lance Gross Joins Fox Drama As Series Regular

Hawaii Five-0‘s Lance Gross has joined the cast of Fox’s Our Kind of People as a series regular. The upcoming drama comes from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels and stars Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and LeToya Luckett. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically praised book...
TV SeriesTVLine

NCIS: Hawai'i: Enver Gjokaj to Recur, Alex Tarrant Joins as Series Regular

Enver Gjokaj and Alex Tarrant are both bound for Hawaii, as the latest cast additions to CBS‘ new NCIS spinoff. Vanessa Lachey (Dads? Truth Be Told?) heads up the freshman drama as Jane Tennant, the first female SAC of NCIS. Other previously announced castings include Yasmine Al-Bustami (The Chosen) as Lucy, the eager, junior member of Tennant’s team; Jason Antoon (Claws) as Ernice, a cyber intelligence specialist; Tori Anderson (No Tomorrow) as Kate, an agent of the Defense Intelligence Agency who is intent on climbing the professional ladder; and Noah Mills (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Jesse, a former big city homicide detective who’s settled in a new life in Hawai‘i.
TV SeriesApple Insider

Apple TV+ orders series adaptation of 'City on Fire'

Apple on Wednesday announced a series order for "City on Fire," an adaptation of the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg set to debut on Apple TV+. Produced by Apple Studios, "City on Fire" is a drama that tells the tale of NYU student Samantha Cicciaro, who is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003.
TV SeriesSFGate

Joel Kim Booster Joins Maya Rudolph Comedy Series at Apple

The untitled series follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars. Booster will play the role of Nicholas, Molly’s loyal assistant. Along with Booster and Rudolph, “Pose” alum Mj Rodriguez will also star in the series.
TV SeriesColumbian

Chris Evans stars in Apple TV+ series

In a week light on feature films, one of the early limited series on Apple TV+ tops the DVD releases for the week of July 6. “Defending Jacob”: Chris Evans of “Captain America” fame stars as a Massachusetts assistant district attorney whose world is turned upside down when his teenage son is accused of killing a classmate.
Celebritiesatlanticcitynews.net

Hollywood mourns demise of Richard Donner

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): The sudden news of filmmaker Richard Donner's demise has shattered the whole Hollywood industry, following which heartfelt tributes are pouring in for the late star. The ace filmmaker was known for helming the original 'Superman' film, 'Lethal Weapon' film series and 'The Goonies'. He had...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
TV Seriescriticalhit.net

Strange Planet webcomic being adapted to Apple TV series

Strange Planet, the delightfully quirky webcomic about alien beings going through the absurdities of everyday life, is coming to a screen near you. I mean, it’s already on a screen near you, since it’s a webcomic, but you know what I mean!. Deadline reports that Apple TV+ has given a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy