‘Ziwe’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

By Reid Nakamura
imdb.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime has picked up a second season of the late-night variety series “Ziwe,” the premium cable channel announced Tuesday. The network has picked up 12 new episodes, which will be split into two installments. Starring and executive produced by former “Desus & Mero” writer Ziwe, the first season of the...

www.imdb.com
