‘Ziwe’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

HBO Max is giving a second season to its dark romantic comedy Made for Love, starring Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen and Ray Romano. Based on the Alissa Nutting novel and executive produced by Christina Lee and Nutting for Paramount Television Studios, the series follows the tumultuous, suffocating marriage between Hazel Green (Milioti) and her tech billionaire husband Byron Gogol (Magnussen), who has implanted the Made for Love chip, a monitoring device, in her brain. With it, Byron is able to track Havel’s every move and collect her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, he watches her flee to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father, Herbert (Ray Romano), who lives with his synthetic partner, Diane.