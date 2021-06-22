‘Ziwe’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

Following tonight’s big finale on CBS, is there any path forward insofar as a Clarice season 2 goes? Will the show end up getting canceled?. To call this situation “complicated” still does not feel like doing it proper justice, but here is what we know for the time being. Recently, the Silence of the Lambs follow-up had a good chance of being shipped over to Paramount+ after a season at the network. However, talks eventually broke down between the streaming service and studio MGM; because of that, the show is now left without a home. Technically Clarice has not been officially canceled, but we’d say right now that it’s fairly unlikely that it comes back for more episodes.