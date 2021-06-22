‘Good on Paper’ Review: Iliza Shlesinger Charms in Netflix’s Messy Rom-Com About the Hell of Dating
Messiness is essentially the theme of Kimmy Gatewood’s “Good on Paper,” so it’s fitting the director and actress’ feature filmmaking debut is just that: messy. Not that it’s lacking charm, mostly care of star and screenwriter Iliza Shlesinger, who gamely co-opts her own notoriety and crazy stories to offer up an anti-rom-com with some sage insights about both modern romance and the stand-up comedy game. And yet, despite a clever idea at its heart — a serial dater meets a guy who seems too good to be true, a concept Shlesinger mined from her own bad dating experiences — “Good on Paper”www.imdb.com