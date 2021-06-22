‘Good on Paper’ Review: Iliza Shlesinger Charms in Netflix’s Messy Rom-Com About the Hell of Dating

The biggest problem with Good on Paper, a film based on a true story that’s based on a lie (stay with me here) that is rife with problematic moments, is that neither writer/star Iliza Shlesinger nor director Kim Gatewood know just what kind of film they’re trying to make. Is this a stand-up show with some narrative thrown in? A romantic comedy gone sour? A confessional? The resulting mish-mash of styles and narrative devices is so confusing and frustrating it nearly makes everything else that’s subpar in the film, from the performances to the writing to the body shaming and so on, seem inconsequential. Shlesinger is a comedian by trade (hoping to break into film, apparently, but with much left to be desired if this is her at her best with scripted content), so it’s no surprise that the moments interspersed throughout Good on Paper that are supposed to be her character performing a set (but are actually just Shlesinger doing her thing) are the film’s few bright spots.