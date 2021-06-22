Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Daily Podcast: What You Should Know About ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

By Ben Pearson
imdb.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the June 22, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Opening Banter: In The News: ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Will Continue the Franchise, Explore ‘Beast Wars’ Characters ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Reveals […]

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beasts#Transformers#Beast Wars#Film#Daily Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Will Introduce New Heroes and Villains

Several new details have now been revealed regarding Paramount's upcoming installment in the Transformers franchise, including that the movie will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Now, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has offered a little more insight into the ways in which the newest Transformers outing will attempt to shake things up with the debut of several new heroes and villains.
RecipesGamespot

23 Hidden Gems You Should Know About

Unlike previous E3s, giant AAA games weren't the only ones soaking up the limelight. Instead, indies and other hidden gems like the retro-futuristic action game Replaced got its fair share of stardom, standing toe-to-toe with some of the loudest titles like Arkane Studios' upcoming Redfall. E3 2021 may not have...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Will Be Inspired By Terminator 2

Travis Knight’s Bumblebee might have been set in the 1980s, but it hardly drew inspiration from the decade’s back catalogue of cinematic classics. Of course, not many of them featured a coming-of-age bonding story between a teenage girl and a giant alien robot, but the period trappings did at least allow the movie to bathe in the warm glow of nostalgia while distancing itself from the modern era. However, next year’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is looking to channel a stone-cold classic.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘The Lord of the Rings’: Everything You Need to Know About Amazon’s Big Money Adaptation

[Editor’s note: This story was originally published on October 7, 2019]. While Amazon has become an Emmys juggernaut with more intimate series like “Fleabag” and “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” those kind of character-based stories are not all the streaming service does – or plans to do. And no upcoming series proves that point more than Amazon’s long-awaited, multi-season television adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.”
Moviesimdb.com

Tom Hardy ‘Spent Months’ Breaking ‘Venom 2’ Plot Over FaceTime, Earns First ‘Story By’ Credit

Tom Hardy is the face of Sony’s “Venom” franchise, but he’s more than just the star of the upcoming sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” As confirmed by screenwriter Kelly Marcel in an interview with Empire magazine, Hardy is getting the first “story by” credit of his feature film career after “spending months” brainstorming the narrative for the sequel with Marcel. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” reunites Hardy and Michelle Williams opposite franchise newcomer Woody Harrelson as the eponymous villain.
Moviesimdb.com

The Kissing Booth 3 Trailer Teases Elle's Hardest Decision Yet

It's time for Elle's last splash, as she dives into her final summer before college. Netflix will round out The Kissing Booth trilogy on August 11, after debuting the trailer for the third rom-com on July 6, to celebrate International Kissing Day. Elle (Joey King), Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Lee (Joel Courtney) convince Mrs. Flynn (Molly Ringwald) to let them stay at the beach house for the summer, promising to "take amazing care" of it (wild parties included). Lee and Elle find their old Beach Bucket List and decide to check everything off to make the most of their last summer before going to college. "You'd get arrested for that one," Elle jokes, while looking...
Moviesimdb.com

Amazon Studios Circling Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Foe’

Amazon Studios is in late-stage discussions for “Foe,” an adaptation of Iain Reid’s science-fiction novel starring Saoirse Ronan, Lakeith Stanfield and Paul Mescal. The streamer is closing in on global rights in a competitive situation, though a deal has yet to be signed. FilmNation is handling international rights, while CAA Media Finance and UTA’s Independent Film Group are co-representing domestic rights.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Atypical Creator Teases 'Satisfying' Endings and 'Messages of Hope' in Final Season of Netflix Series

Atypical’s final season, which arrives this Friday on Netflix, is all about new beginnings. The charming dramedy follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum who searches for love and independence. Over the years, he has found greater autonomy and an awesome girlfriend in Paige (Jenna Boyd), while also picking up important life lessons along the way.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 2 Review: Tim Robinson Returns, Weirder and More Ambitious

Two years ago, when Tim Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin first debuted their Netflix sketch show, one of the delights of discovering “I Think You Should Leave” was in its capacity to surprise. Pleasantly free of topical humor, let alone the re-stagings of recent events that dominate “SNL,” this unique world was made so by the loud, misguided assholes filling it. After all, the settings were usually familiar — office meeting rooms, birthday parties, TV commercials — and most of the characters were readily identifiable everymen. It was only when a guy in a hot dog suit crashed his wienermobile into a Brooks Brothers or a grainy version of “A Christmas Carol” got overtaken by Skeletrex and his Bone Brigade that the ordinary became outlandish. Even after a few episodes, when you came to expect some sort of oddball interloper to upend the scene’s status quo, you could never guess who,
Moviesimdb.com

‘Rehana Maryam Noor’: Obsession And Sexism Make For A Sharp Character Study [Cannes Review]

“Rehana Maryam Noor,” the second feature film from director Abdullah Mohammad Saad, the first Bangladesh film featured in Cannes, is both a dogged pursuit for justice and a sturdy character study. The titular character Dr. Rehana (Azmeri Haque Badhon), is an overworked Assistant Professor to Professor Arefin (Kazi Sami Hassan) in a modest medical college. A woman of scruples, she expels a student during an exam for writing notes on the back of her ruler, reigning over the classroom with an ironclad gaze that denotes her obsession with upright morals.
TV SeriesComicBook

One of Netflix's Best Original Series Has Finally Returned for Season 2

There is undoubtedly a lot of content headed to Netflix over the course of July, from buzzworthy new titles to highly-anticipated seasons of existing shows. Luckily for comedy fans, that includes the second season of one of the streamer's most beloved original series — and it looks like it will be a guaranteed hit. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the long-awaited second season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. The series provides a collection of short, surreal, and undeniably hilarious sketches, courtesy of Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy