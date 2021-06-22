Daily Podcast: What You Should Know About ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Two years ago, when Tim Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin first debuted their Netflix sketch show, one of the delights of discovering “I Think You Should Leave” was in its capacity to surprise. Pleasantly free of topical humor, let alone the re-stagings of recent events that dominate “SNL,” this unique world was made so by the loud, misguided assholes filling it. After all, the settings were usually familiar — office meeting rooms, birthday parties, TV commercials — and most of the characters were readily identifiable everymen. It was only when a guy in a hot dog suit crashed his wienermobile into a Brooks Brothers or a grainy version of “A Christmas Carol” got overtaken by Skeletrex and his Bone Brigade that the ordinary became outlandish. Even after a few episodes, when you came to expect some sort of oddball interloper to upend the scene’s status quo, you could never guess who,