Canadiens' Corey Perry: Collects power-play helper Tuesday

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerry recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5. Perry had the primary assist on Cole Caufield's second-period tally. While he was kept off the scoresheet in the last two games, Perry is still at a respectable nine points (four on the power play) through 16 playoff contests. He's added 23 shots on net, 21 hits, a minus-1 rating and seven PIM in a bottom-six role. He has yet to go more than two games without a point in the playoffs.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Corey Perry
