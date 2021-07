Rough news has come in for the Atlanta Braves, as star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has been scratched from the lineup on Wednesday due to a back injury. This is certainly something to keep an eye on moving forward for Atlanta Braves fans. Whenever Ronald Acuña Jr. is at the plate, people think he’s on the verge of leaving the ballpark. Folks were getting ready for that to potentially happen on Wednesday, but that won’t be the case.