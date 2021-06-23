Koby Altman views No. 3 pick as potential game-changer for Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cavs did not win the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night, but in general manager Koby Altman's view they still hit the jackpot. With a pair of Nick Gilbert's now famous bow ties at his side – one the original that netted the Cavs the No. 1 pick in 2011 and other made from a piece of their 2016 championship court – Altman left the lottery with the No. 3 selection and a critical piece to move the rebuild forward.