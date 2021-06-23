Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Ask Amy: Cancer recovery is slow and not very steady

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Amy: The week the COVID lockdown began last year, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. My husband couldn’t even be in the waiting room during my bilateral mastectomies. It’s been a long slog of a year with chemo and treatments and losing my hair. I’ve had several more surgeries. I now must wear lymph sleeves.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Depression#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

Very first patient receives cancer vaccine

After proving itself against COVID-19, will message RNA (mRNA) technology revolutionise vaccines and treatments for various diseases such as influenza, HIV and cancer? This is the hope expressed by many researchers in recent months, given the formidable effectiveness of the serums developed to combat the spread of Sars-CoV-2. Building on...
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Family plans ahead for being an afterthought

Dear Amy: I have been married to my husband for almost 20 years. Unlike my side of the family, who typically extend an invitation weeks in advance of an event, my husband’s side only issues invites two to three days before, even though we all live several hours apart. Honestly,...
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Stepparent should nudge, not kick, to the curb

Dear Amy: My stepson is 22 years old. He has a room at his mother’s house and at my house, but he mostly stays with his girlfriend at her place. Still, he expects that we just “hold” his room with all his things hanging in the closet for whenever he wants to drop in, and he doesn’t give any advance notice.
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Memory lapses match marriage lapses

Dear Amy: For many months while dealing with health and mobility issues, I’ve noticed that my husband has had odd lapses of memory. Nothing about these incidents indicated potential harm to himself or others, but they were/are completely out of character, quite dissimilar in nature and seem random. We have...
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Parental termination is legal end to mothering

Dear Amy: I am currently in the process of voluntarily terminating the parental rights to my child. It's not that I'm an inadequate mother or hate the child. I remarried when my son was 5 years old, and my husband obtained a job out of state. The child did not want to move, so I allowed him to live full time with my ex.
Weston, FLlmgfl.com

Dealing With Dementia

Watching your loved one battle dementia is one of the most challenging battles to watch since you feel completely out of control. The first time I experienced this with a loved one, I was determined to get as much information as possible so that I would understand what was happening. My mantra has always been knowledge is power. I set out to learn more about dementia. I noticed that my loved one started showing signs of frustration, paranoia, and anger. She was frustrated because we didn’t quite understand. She was confused, and so were we; at times, we got frustrated. I realized that the first thing we had to do was not just listen with our ears but take cues from our eyes and a loving heart. Listen to your loved ones and try to figure out what they’re trying to say. When asking them questions, give them options instead of open-ended questions. When giving directions, start with one thing at a time. You may have to repeat yourself more than once, but that’s OK. Remember they are as frustrated as you are. Although this was challenging, I found paranoia to be the hardest. Since my loved one lived alone, she often called the police because she thought people were breaking into her home. Other times she accused ‘visitors’ like family members of stealing common place items such as toilet paper or sugar. I learned to just listen and reassure her that she was in good hands. I also sent a lot of thank you notes to my local police station. Just keep in mind that it is paranoia and not to take it personally. After all, remember ‘monsters under the bed’? Who didn’t check twice or three times when asked by a young child? I take that same approach to my loved ones and the clients we take care of as well.
Devils Lake, NDDevils Lake Daily Journal

When Sadness Becomes Depression

After an unusual winter filled with hardships for many, the prospect of a new summer season might bring hope for a better time, new possibilities, or even a fresh start. Or perhaps not. The exact opposite might be true during this seasonal transition: This past year’s stresses may have contributed to a deep-rooted sadness that interferes with any feelings of hope or happiness. It’s important to recognize when sadness crosses the line from a temporary and normal response to stress to a health concern.
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

The Pandemic Was Hard on Teens, But My Sibling Relationship Helped Me Through It

By the end of the senior year of high school, I could probably count on one hand the number of hours my family spent together each week. On a typical weekday, I'd maybe see my parents for 20 minutes before I'd run out the door to school, and by the time I came home from extracurricular activities and finished my homework, we'd maybe catch up for half-hour before bed. I spent even less time with my two younger siblings, ages 14 and 12, who had their own sports teams, clubs, and social lives that took up their evenings and weekends. Spending little time with my family wasn't ideal, but it felt normal for a family like mine who likes to stay busy. I was preparing to head off to college in the fall and this independence felt right. Then COVID-19 spread, my school went remote, and suddenly my family found ourselves together-all the time-for the next 15 months.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Loving Someone with a Life-Threatening or Terminal Illness

It's hard to know what to say to support someone who is suffering from serious or terminal illness. In one study, when terminal patients were asked about the most helpful things loved ones did, calmly accepting their illness was one. To support a loved one with a life-threatening illness, one...
Behind Viral Videosarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Daughter’s online videos compromise future

Dear Amy: My husband and I have made sacrifices (driving older cars, modest vacations) to be able to send our kids to college with no debt. One child, “Paula,” just finished her freshman year with good grades. I recently discovered that Paula has publicly posted offensive videos, under her actual...
HealthEcho Press

Mayo Clinic podcast: Taking the fear out of cardiac testing

When it comes to the heart, it can be scary to seek care when you think you might be having a problem. Tests may be necessary to evaluate your heart, and the unfamiliar terminology associated with these tests can be confusing and intimidating. Understanding terms like electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, coronary angiogram...
HealthMining Journal

Talk with the Doc: Laughter truly is good medicine

As I have mentioned in previous columns, it is a true medical fact that both laughter and humor truly do have a positive impact on our health. Let us now take another look at the impact of laughter on each of us and how it can be very helpful in so many ways. As recently reported by the Mayo Clinic, a good sense of humor with laughter can offer significant stress relief and laughter also offers both short and long term health benefits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy