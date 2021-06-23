Price makes 26 saves, Habs top Vegas 4-1, one win from Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning will go against the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action in Bell Centre, Montreal, CAN, on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 8:00 PM (EDT). Tampa Bay is in the catbird seat, to put it more simply. The Tampa Bay Lightning dominated the opening three matches of the Stanley Cup Final and are just a victory away from eliminating the Montreal Canadiens and winning their second straight Stanley Cup. That would be a fantastic victory for Tampa Bay, but it would also be an asterisk year since the squad is above the salary cap.