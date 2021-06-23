Cancel
Salem, MA

Agganis football set for Wednesday night

By Matt Williams Staff writer
Salem News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has already seen football in March and April, so why not have a game in June as well?. The state's oldest all-star football game is set for Wednesday night as some of the best players from the North Shore and beyond suit for for the 59th Agganis Game at Lynn's Manning Field. First played in 1956, the bout honors the memory of the Golden Greek, Harry Agganis, on of Lynn's all-time greatest athletes who played football and baseball at Boston University, played for the Boston Red Sox and passed away at age 26 in 1955.

www.salemnews.com
