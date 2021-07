TEMPLETON — The Templeton softball team’s magical run came to an end last week in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section DIII semifinal losing to the no. 2 overall seed, Liberty, 1-0 at Vineyard Elementary. Liberty was able to get on the board in the second inning on a two-out single, which would ultimately turn out to be the game’s only run. Templeton finished the season 18-5 overall.