Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Spring Season Recap

(Hutsonville) – A standout at Hutsonville has been recognized by the Illinois Coach Association. Hutsonville Junior, Isabel Sheets, has been named to the 2021 Illinois Softball Association Class 1A First Team. Sheets had a dominant season in which she pitched all 16 games, finishing with a 13-3 record, placing her in a three-way tie for second place for most wins in a single season. She finished the season with a 1.40 ERA and set a new single-season strikeout record with 221. At the plate, Sheets led the Lady Tigers with a .531 batting average, including ten doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 19 runs batted in. Sheets marks Hutsonville’s third player to be selected to the ICA All-State Team. Chrissy Zellers was named to the Third Team in 2003 and Katie Miller was selected to the Third Team in 2001.