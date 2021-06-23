Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Spring Season Recap

What a difference a year can make. Just over a year ago at this time, the world was a much different- and scarier- place. A worldwide pandemic was just getting started, the future was full of doubt and in the midst of the chaos, an entire season was lost as high school athletes and coaches in the Lake area and across the country were robbed of the joy of competition. At the time, the least the Lake Sun could do was recognize some of those senior athletes who never had the chance to enjoy one final high school season in our "Senior Salute" series.