Kennywood Park opens with new roller coaster, updated COVID-19 policies
With the summer months in full swing, many Pittsburgh residents are munching potato patch fries and seeking roller coaster thrills at Kennywood amusement park. Kennywood, located 20 minutes south of Oakland in West Mifflin, has changed its COVID-19 restrictions as Pennsylvania has lifted restrictions for vaccinated individuals. Kennywood’s operations are looking quite different than they did last summer, with a steady return to normal in-person activities in the park.pittnews.com