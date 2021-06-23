Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Kennywood Park opens with new roller coaster, updated COVID-19 policies

By Maria Scanga
Pitt News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the summer months in full swing, many Pittsburgh residents are munching potato patch fries and seeking roller coaster thrills at Kennywood amusement park. Kennywood, located 20 minutes south of Oakland in West Mifflin, has changed its COVID-19 restrictions as Pennsylvania has lifted restrictions for vaccinated individuals. Kennywood’s operations are looking quite different than they did last summer, with a steady return to normal in-person activities in the park.

pittnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennywood Park#Amusement Park#Theme Park#Roller Coaster#Kent State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Youtube
Related
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Kate, duchess of Cambridge, self-isolating after coronavirus contact

Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday, noting that Kate will cancel her upcoming engagements as a result, according to Reuters. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy