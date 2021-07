The Kennett Indians boys basketball program began the process of breaking in some new talent at its own two-day shootout last week. “Our personnel has changed a little bit as we are beginning to incorporate some of our freshmen,” Kennett second-year head coach Corbin Clark said. “I don’t think we will have as much size as we had last season after graduating Michah from our front court. But I think top to bottom we are going to be a little more athletic and a little deeper.”