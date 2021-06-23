Cancel
Space Development Agency to launch five satellites aboard SpaceX rideshare

By Sandra Erwin
SpaceNews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Development Agency has five satellites riding on SpaceX’s Transporter-2 rideshare mission scheduled to launch June 25. “There’s nothing in the space business that gets your blood pumping like the idea of a launch, especially if you’ve got multiple satellites,” a senior Space Development Agency (SDA) official told reporters June 22. “We’re really excited about what’s going to happen.”

