CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. (Nexus Inc. PR) – In another strategic move to further aid cryptocurrency trading platforms circumvent land-based cybercrime, Nexus Inc., the world’s leading digital finance asset custodian company, has successfully launched its bitcoin multisignature wallet in space. With the recent SpaceX launch of the world’s first ethereum multisignature hardware onboard the International Space Station, and along with the recent deployment of the bitcoin multisignature node, Nexus Inc. becomes the only company and deep tech solutions provider in the world to offer both ethereum and bitcoin in-orbit transactional authentication solutions.