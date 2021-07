There has been perhaps no introduction this America’s Got Talent season that stopped the hearts and dropped the jaws of the judging panel like that of Matt Mauser this week — when the 51-year-old Orange County musician and father of three shuffled humbly onstage Tuesday and stoically stated, “On Jan. 26, 2020, I lost my wife in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant. … It’s been a rough year, but here I am.”