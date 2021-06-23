More Money Shelled Out For The Vaccinated And Their Drivers
Apparently, people in North Carolina enjoy getting paid money. On Tuesday, June 22, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced that a program meant to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccinations in the state has been working – and the department is therefore expanding the number of locations providing “$25 Summer Cards” meant to “offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.”www.rhinotimes.com