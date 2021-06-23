Cancel
IKEA Atlanta Faces Public Outrage After Offering Fried Chicken and Watermelon on Juneteenth Menu

hypebeast.com
Cover picture for the articleAn IKEA located in Atlanta is facing some unwanted anger from the public and its employees after offering offensive items on a special Juneteenth food menu. In a company email sent out by the store’s manager, the move was to “honor the perseverance of Black Americans.” Racially insensitive foods like watermelon and fried chicken did not sit well with Black employees, as it was reported that 20-36 employees called out from work that day. One employee told CBS46, “You cannot say serving watermelon on Juneteenth is a soul food menu when you don’t even know the history, they used to feed slaves watermelon during the slave time.”

hypebeast.com
