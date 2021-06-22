Cancel
WWE

WWE NXT News – The Diamond Mine Debuts, Roderick Strong’s Return, More

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, we witnessed the long anticipated debut of “The Diamond Mine” after weeks of buildup. After Kyle O’Reilly defeated Kushida in the main event, the combination of Roderick Strong, Hideki Suzuki, and Tyler Rust came down to ringside. Strong would attack Kushida, as the three men began an all-out assault on the Cruiserweight Champion. Malcolm Bivens then joined the three in the ring and revealed that they were the Diamond Mine, standing over Kushida to end the show.

