Waffle House Rules

Waffles: They’re what’s for breakfast. And at Mundos Eat House in Suttons Bay, you can have some of the most inventive topper combos to hit the hash pattern. Open since late May last year, this take-out utopia has been cranking out clever comfort foods that, with its sister coffee spot right next door, has made Mundos an area must. Owned by local coffee lovers Dan and Melissa Clark, the Eat House is a happy marriage of cozy bakehouse and hipster brunch spot. And, while there’s no wrong choice on their scratch-made menu, they’ve brought it home — literally — with the Cheddar Lime Waffle. Built up from a house-made waffle base, this breakfast behemoth is topped with thick-sliced bacon, aged sharp-cheddar cream sauce, and a tastebud-awakening slice of lime. But serious breakfast-ers shouldn’t stop there. To truly experience this waffle’s potential, we recommend adding all the fixins — specifically, a pair of poached eggs with house-prepped red potato and sausage hash. The result? The infamous Cheddar Lime Hash Waffle. Put one in your picnic basket, or smash one in bed; either way, it’s worth the hype. $13+. Find it at Mundos Eat House, 206 N Saint Joseph St. (231) 590-1781.