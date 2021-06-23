Cancel
Restaurants

Waffle House Rules

By James Logue FOR THE EXPONENT TELEGRAM
WVNews
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know why people make stupid bets. You know, like when you have to wear the opposing team’s colors to the office for a day or you have to dance in the town square in your underwear. Why would you make such poor choices? I know betting seems to be legal everywhere now, but at least lose money, not your dignity.

