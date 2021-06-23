Cancel
Lancaster, PA

School District of Lancaster to freeze dual language enrollment, explore alternative program

By ALEX GELI
Lancaster Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a meandering, hourlong discussion Tuesday night, the Lancaster school board voted unanimously to maintain a dual language immersion program. The board is charging the administration to come up with a strategic plan by January 2022 to replace its existing dual language immersion program after a nonprofit hired by the school district last winter concluded that the current program needed significant improvements.

lancasteronline.com
