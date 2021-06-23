Wander Franco homers in MLB debut, but Red Sox prevail over Rays in extras
Wander Franco mania arrived with a bang at Tropicana Field, but the Red Sox surived. In one of the most-hyped debuts in recent baseball history, Franco — the top-ranked prospect in baseball — announced his arrival to the show emphatically as he hit a game-tying three-run home run, but the Red Sox prevailed, using a four-run rally in the 11th to beat the Rays, 9-5, at Tropicana Field in a wild first game of their pivotal three-game series.www.lowellsun.com