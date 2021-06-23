Wander Franco homers in MLB debut, but Red Sox prevail over Rays in extras

Another day, another way to win for this Red Sox team. In some ways this was a typical win. They got a couple of big swings from the offense, with Christian Arroyo and Rafael Devers each hitting homers to lead the way at the plate. On the mound, Martín Pérez wasn’t dominant, but he was solid. Put those two together, and a win isn’t crazy. Except the offense did waste a whole lot of chances, and Pérez did get into a few jams. The latter was solved with great outfield defense, as the group came through with two big outfield assists for Pérez along with a leaping grab at the wall. And the not capitalizing on chances? Well, that was solved by the bullpen once again getting the job done and shutting doors, for the most part anyway.