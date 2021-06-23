Cancel
Wander Franco homers in MLB debut, but Red Sox prevail over Rays in extras

By Stephen Hewitt
Lowell Sun
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWander Franco mania arrived with a bang at Tropicana Field, but the Red Sox surived. In one of the most-hyped debuts in recent baseball history, Franco — the top-ranked prospect in baseball — announced his arrival to the show emphatically as he hit a game-tying three-run home run, but the Red Sox prevailed, using a four-run rally in the 11th to beat the Rays, 9-5, at Tropicana Field in a wild first game of their pivotal three-game series.

www.lowellsun.com
