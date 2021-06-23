Cancel
Stocks

Microsoft Joins Apple In The $2T Valuation Club

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) joined Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) as the second U.S. company to achieve a $2 trillion valuation on Tuesday. What Happened: Microsoft shares touched an intraday high of $265.79 in Tuesday’s trading giving the company a valuation slightly above $2 trillion. In August last year, Apple’s market...

