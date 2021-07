(Grand Forks, ND) -- Police say they now have identified a suspect after one person had to be hospitalized following Saturday's pre-dawn shooting in Grand Forks. Police say officers were called to the parking lot of the Quality Inn on 30th Avenue South around 1:45 a.m. following a report of a male with a gunshot wound. 24 year old Christopher Jordan Lane is now being sought in connection with this case. They have issued an arrest warrant for Lane. The victim, who reportedly had been shot at least once in the torso, was rushed to Altru Hospital for treatment. GFPD says this is an open and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department by one of the following methods.