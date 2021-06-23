Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police Investigating Murdaugh Killings Uncover Info That Leads Them to 2015 Death

By Allison Quinn
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

South Carolina state police investigating the gruesome double murder earlier this month of a prosecutor’s wife and son have uncovered information leading them back to an unsolved death from 2015, The Post and Courier reports. A spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division confirmed on Tuesday that investigators are probing the death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith as a result of information learned while trying to determine who killed 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie, on June 7. The shocking killing outside the Murdaughs’ 1,700-acre Islandton home reportedly came after Paul Murdaugh received numerous death threats for a drunken boating accident in 2019 that killed 19-year-old Mallory Madison Beach. At the time of his murder, he was awaiting trial on a charge of boating under the influence causing death. Rumors had reportedly run rampant on social media that Murdaugh was somehow also connected to the death of Smith, who was found dead on a rural road in June 2015 in what investigators thought at the time may have been a hit-and-run. It was not immediately clear what information surfaced during the Murdaugh investigation to steer police back to Smith’s death.

www.thedailybeast.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#The Post And Courier#Murdaughs#Islandton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Ridgecrest, CAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Man Arrested For Trying To Fatally Crash Into Love Rival, Police Say

A California man is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to fatally crash into his wife’s boyfriend’s car, police said. Elijiah Sullivan, 23, was slapped with several charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and evading police, after ramming his car into a second car on July 5 and stating he was “going to kill his wife’s boyfriend,” according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. After fleeing the scene and prompting a brief high-speed chase, Sullivan crashed his car into a light pole and was apprehended. Inside the car, officers also found “suspected wax (THC) and illegal fireworks,” police said, adding that the 23-year-old was “under the influence of drugs” at the time of his arrest. According to jail records, Sullivan was booked into Kern County Jail after being briefly transported to a local hospital. He is currently being held on a $1,102,500 bail.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

8-Year-Old and 9-Year-Old Charged in Shooting Death of South Carolina Man

Two boys, 8- and 9-years-old have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of a 62-year old South Carolina man, ABC News reports. On Wednesday, police responded after the man’s wife called saying she was unable to locate him. Police found the man unresponsive on a tractor that was still running. After an investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe the shooting was a reckless accident by the boys. “We believe that both juvenile males discharged a firearm in a reckless manner in the direction of Mr. Smith who was bush hogging on some family property,” said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. Both children will be returned to the custody of their parents as juveniles in South Carolina under age 10 cannot be detained.
ProtestsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Protesters Gather at Home of Man Filmed Yelling Racial Slurs at Neighbors

Roughly 100 protesters gathered Monday at the home of a man caught in a viral video Friday yelling racial slurs in his Mount Laurel, New Jersey, neighborhood, Fox 29 reports. In the video, Edward Cagney Matthews, 45, shouts and spits on his neighbors as he goes on a rant threatening them. When police arrive, Matthews continues ranting at the officer who is trying to restore peace in the neighborhood. He can be heard yelling his address in the video. On Monday, the protests prompted police to form a command post around Matthews’ home. Aliya Robinson, a local resident, said Matthews had harassed her previously before going viral for his recent rant. “When we first moved there, I guess he didn’t think minorities should live there, so he kicked my door in with my children there,” said Robinson’s daughter, Jazmyn.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

150 People Dead in 400 Shootings Over Fourth of July Weekend

Over the Fourth of July weekend, there were more than 400 shootings across the United States taking the lives of at least 150 people. The Gun Violence Archive has compiled data on the number of shooting incidents over a 72-hour period between Friday and Sunday. In New York alone, there were 26 victims of 21 shootings. In Chicago 83 people were shot, 14 of them fatally. Of those killed, one was Chrys Carvajal, a member of the Illinois Army National Guard. There were also several mass shootings over the holiday weekend. Eight people were injured in a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday. Four children were shot in Virginia on Friday afternoon; all are expected to fully recover. A 17-year-old died after a shooting in Ohio that injured 12 others at a block party.
Georgia StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Eighth Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment of Georgia Mom Rossana Delgado

Georgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after picking up a ride-share passenger in an Atlanta suburb. Her body was later found hacked up and burned in a home a hundred miles away. Her husband helped locate Delgado by tracking her phone, first to a house in Decatur, where he found a bloody mask; then to a storage unit; and finally to a rural mountain cabin in Cherry Log, Georgia. Before her death, Delgado was reportedly seen on surveillance footage shopping with the passenger she picked up. That woman, 30-year-old Megan Colone of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was taken into custody in Mexico in mid-May. Police are still searching for three additional suspects.
AccidentsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Death Toll Rises to 28 After Search Resumes in Surfside Building Collapse

Four more victims of the Surfside condominium building collapse were found on Monday as rescue crews continue their search after the remaining part of the building was demolished. The Miami-Dade Police Department said the death toll for the tragic June 24 collapse of the 12-story building in Surfside, Florida, now stands at 28 people. Among the victims found on Monday were 68-year-old Tzvi Ainsworth, and his 66-year-old wife, Ingrid, police said. More than 117 people still remain unaccounted for. On Sunday, a string of explosives was set off to bring down the rest of the Chaplain Towers South building to allow crews to gain access to its underground garage, to help search for those believed to be trapped under the fallen wing. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a Monday press briefing that the demolition was “executed exactly as planned” and left officials optimistic that “there is hope that there are voids that will allow us to continue the search and rescue operation.”
MLBPosted by
TheDailyBeast

MLB Investigators Conducting Multiple Inquiries in Trevor Bauer Case: Report

Major League Baseball investigators are probing Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s past for possible other incidents after he was accused of sexual assault, ESPN reports. Investigators are reportedly trying to speak to the woman who got a restraining order last week against Bauer. The woman accused Bauer of strangling her to the point of unconsciousness and punching her in the face during sex multiple times. Bauer has denied the allegations. The Cy Young Award winner is under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department, and the case is expected to be sent to the district attorney’s office. After the accusations, Bauer was placed on an administrative leave that is scheduled to end in five days, though such leaves often get extended indefinitely.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Mexico Arrests Former Top Cop on Torture Charges

Mexico’s former Federal Police commander Luis Cardenas Palomino has been arrested on torture charges dating to almost a decade ago. Cardenas Palomino was the right-hand man of former security secretary Genaro García Luna, who is being held on drug trafficking charges in the United States. Both men have also been accused by U.S. prosecutors of accepting bribes from El Chapo’s Sinaloa cartel. García Luna is currently awaiting trial in New York while Cardenas Palomino remains in Mexico. He was arrested near Mexico City on charges that he tortured a kidnapping suspect in 2012. It’s unclear if he will be extradited but if so, he would be a key witness in García Luna’s trial, according to the Associated Press.
Houston, TXPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Police Nab Suspect in Execution-Style Killings of Houston Family

A man was taken into custody Friday in connection with the killing of two parents and their 6-year-old daughter a day earlier, as well as the shooting of their 10-year-old daughter. Donyavia Lagway and Gregory Carhee and their 6-year-old daughter, Little Harmony Carhee, were all shot execution-style in the head Wednesday night. Authorities have not arrested anyone or identified the suspect, nor have they named the 10-year-old daughter who survived the shooting. The young girl played dead after she was shot and then FaceTimed her grandmother after the gunman left to alert her to what had happened. The family’s 1-year-old baby boy was not injured. The grandmother, Manda Lagway, told ABC 13 of the 10-year-old daughter: “She was strong. She was hurt. But my baby came out of nowhere, from whatever way she had, to make stuff happen. I just want everyone to know my baby is a hero. My baby is a hero.”
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

McAfee Had Previously Attempted Suicide in Prison: Report

John McAfee, the antivirus software magnate who died in a Spanish prison last week, had at some point been on suicide watch after allegedly making another attempt to kill himself, according to Reuters. A prison system source told Reuters that he had unsuccessfully attempted suicide on Feb. 28 at a prison complex outside Barcelona, where he had been held since October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy