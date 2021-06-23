Cancel
Giolito deals in loss: 'It's a wake-up call'

MLB
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a solid performance from Lucas Giolito, the White Sox struggles continued as they dropped their fifth straight in a 6-3 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday at PNC Park. “Tough little stretch, but I think that it's just kind of like a test right now,” said Giolito. “Rough series and we dropped this first game. I think that maybe it's a wake-up call we need. A huge home run by us, to give us the lead right there. I think that all we need to do is learn from these last few days, and come out a little more aggressive, a little bit more hair on fire.”

www.mlb.com
