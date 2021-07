DJ Drama is well aware of the antagonistic relationship he has with some listeners. His bellowed rants and catchphrases—who can forget “Barack ODRAMA”—atop revered mixtapes like T.I.’s Down With the King, Jeezy’s Trap Or Die, Lil Wayne’s Dedication series, and his own Gangsta Grillz, ensured that he was seen and heard as hip-hop’s premier mixtape DJ, but they also came off as grating and intrusive to a section of rap fans. The spirit of Gangsta Grillz lives on through Tyler, the Creator’s latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost, where the 43-year-old Drama can be heard talking his shit throughout, for old time’s sake. Many love it, others hate it—which Drama is fine with, because dissenting opinions have never impeded him.