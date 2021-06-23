Fogle tops in 4th Ward

Kitty Fogle

A Lockport business owner and former alderwoman was the top vote-getter in the Fourth Ward Republican primary race.

Kathryn Fogle, a former Third Ward alderwoman, received 53 votes Tuesday. Kyle T. Lambalzer finished with 45 votes while Christopher S. Wronski received 25 tallies, according to unofficial results from the Niagara County Board of Elections.

And two familiar names in Niagara County legal circles will square off in the general election for a seat on the county court bench being vacated by Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

Lockport attorneys John Ottaviano and Michael Benedict both sought the Democrat, Republican, Conservative and Working Families party lines for the general election. They each captured two of them.

Benedict, the endorsed Democrat, won the Democrat and Working Families party lines, while Ottaviano, the endorsed Republican held on to the GOP line and won the Conservative backing too.

Voter turnout for the primary was exceptionally low. Countywide, just 7.5% of registered voters in the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Working Families parties went to the polls.

In other major party line results on Tuesday:

In Newfane, John Syracuse finished with nearly 90% of the Republican vote in the race for the GOP line in the supervisor race. He received 484 votes while his primary opponent Troy D. Barnes received 54.

In town council primary, Susan L. Neidlinger (411) and Rick Coleman (376) secured Republican lines on the ballot over Charles K. Stodolka (132).

In Cambria, Randy M. Roberts (247) and Jeffrey S. Hurtgam (217) secured the Republican lines on the November ballot over Arthur C. Musall (174).

In the Niagara County Legislature races, David E. Godfrey secured 584 votes, securing the Republican line over Trevor J. Ganshaw (325) in the District 10 race.

Anthony Nemi (312) picked up the Republican line in the District 11 race over Kevin E. Aleong (158).

In District 15, Michael A. Hill (547) earned the Republican line over Derek Caldwell (406).

In the legislature’s 4th District, voters turned away Owen Steed, a 10-year incumbent, handing Jeffrey Elder an apparent 11-vote victory. The unofficial tally, subject to a board of elections count of absentee ballots, showed Elder with 258 votes (51.09%) to Steed’s 247 votes (48.91%).

In the legislature’s 6th District Republican primary, another political newcomer, Timothy Huether Sr., led early but faded at the end in a battle with Falls City Council Member Chris Voccio. The unofficial tally, subject to a board of elections count of absentee ballots, showed Voccio with 92 votes (55.76%) to 73 votes for Huether (44.24%).