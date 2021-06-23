Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lockport, NY

Fogle tops in 4th Ward

By Rick Pfeiffer rick.pfeiffer@lockportjournal.com
Posted by 
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZWQa_0aceBkZU00
Kitty Fogle

A Lockport business owner and former alderwoman was the top vote-getter in the Fourth Ward Republican primary race.

Kathryn Fogle, a former Third Ward alderwoman, received 53 votes Tuesday. Kyle T. Lambalzer finished with 45 votes while Christopher S. Wronski received 25 tallies, according to unofficial results from the Niagara County Board of Elections.

And two familiar names in Niagara County legal circles will square off in the general election for a seat on the county court bench being vacated by Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

Lockport attorneys John Ottaviano and Michael Benedict both sought the Democrat, Republican, Conservative and Working Families party lines for the general election. They each captured two of them.

Benedict, the endorsed Democrat, won the Democrat and Working Families party lines, while Ottaviano, the endorsed Republican held on to the GOP line and won the Conservative backing too.

Voter turnout for the primary was exceptionally low. Countywide, just 7.5% of registered voters in the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Working Families parties went to the polls.

In other major party line results on Tuesday:

In Newfane, John Syracuse finished with nearly 90% of the Republican vote in the race for the GOP line in the supervisor race. He received 484 votes while his primary opponent Troy D. Barnes received 54.

In town council primary, Susan L. Neidlinger (411) and Rick Coleman (376) secured Republican lines on the ballot over Charles K. Stodolka (132).

In Cambria, Randy M. Roberts (247) and Jeffrey S. Hurtgam (217) secured the Republican lines on the November ballot over Arthur C. Musall (174).

In the Niagara County Legislature races, David E. Godfrey secured 584 votes, securing the Republican line over Trevor J. Ganshaw (325) in the District 10 race.

Anthony Nemi (312) picked up the Republican line in the District 11 race over Kevin E. Aleong (158).

In District 15, Michael A. Hill (547) earned the Republican line over Derek Caldwell (406).

In the legislature’s 4th District, voters turned away Owen Steed, a 10-year incumbent, handing Jeffrey Elder an apparent 11-vote victory. The unofficial tally, subject to a board of elections count of absentee ballots, showed Elder with 258 votes (51.09%) to Steed’s 247 votes (48.91%).

In the legislature’s 6th District Republican primary, another political newcomer, Timothy Huether Sr., led early but faded at the end in a battle with Falls City Council Member Chris Voccio. The unofficial tally, subject to a board of elections count of absentee ballots, showed Voccio with 92 votes (55.76%) to 73 votes for Huether (44.24%).

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport, NY
346
Followers
129
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Cambria, NY
City
Lockport, NY
Niagara County, NY
Government
Lockport, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Attorneys#Working Families Party#Republican Primary#Third Ward#Conservative#Gop#Democratic#District Republican#Falls City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy