Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

10 Questions with ... AJ Anelli

allaccess.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI started my Radio career a little later than most in the industry. WNKS/Charlotte brought me on as an intern where I started in the promotion’s department, working my way into the programming side as a board-op. I then took a P/T gig at WAPE/Jacksonville to gain more experience on the air. After a year away from Radio, I finally landed my first full-time job doing Nights at WERO (Bob 93.3)/New Bern. A year later I was offered the Night Show back where I started at WNKS (Kiss 95.1). Not too long after, I slid into afternoons and for four years. Skip through 2020, and February of 2021 I was brought on as the new Content Director/MD and Talent for Alpha Media’s WARQ.

www.allaccess.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Peaches
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Wnks#Wape Jacksonville#Wero#Talent For Alpha Media#Warq#The Brooke Jeffrey#The Colonial Life Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
Related
Musicallaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Tommy DeBenedictis

You have to have a story whether it’s streaming, a major tour, a sync etc…something has to drive streams and excitement around a band. Social media plays a huge roll in marketing the band and song once it is out there. Now that touring has started back up again, keeping your band out on the road and face to face with audiences is a sure way to brand and build those relationships and keeping your band at the forefront at all times.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Tyler, the Creator Debuts at No. 1 on Album Chart, Followed by Doja Cat

Tyler, the Creator managed to have the fifth-biggest album debut of the year so far as his “Call Me If You Get Lost” debuted atop the Rolling Stone album chart, the first time one of his releases has done so, followed at a comfortable distance by Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” in the No 2 slot.
Musicallaccess.com

Date Set For 2022 'CMT Music Awards' On CBS

Ten days after revealing a deal that would move the “CMT MUSIC AWARDS” to CBS next year (NET NEWS 6/28), the network has set an airdate for the show. While typically held in JUNE, next year’s awards show will take place live from NASHVILLE on SUNDAY, APRIL 3rd from 7-10p (CT). As previously reported, CMT will air a week of special programming, dubbed “Country Music Week,” surrounding the awards show, then later air a “director’s cut” of the show on CMT and other VIACOMCBS platforms.
MusicSFGate

iHeartRadio Music Festival Adds J. Cole and Finneas to 2021 Lineup

IHeartRadio Music Festival have added J. Cole and Finneas to the 2021 lineup. The announcement adds to J. Cole’s growing string of festival dates this year. He is also set for Rolling Loud in New York and California. Earlier this spring, Cole released his first album in three years, “The Off-Season.”
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
Music1063radiolafayette.com

New Billie Eilish Music On The Way!

Billie Eilish announced on her official Twitter account that her new song “NDA” and the accompanying music video will debut this Friday, July 9th. Fans of the ‘Bad Guy’ singer won’t have to wait long to hear her new album because “Happier Than Ever” will be released on July 30th.
Musicallaccess.com

Black Stone Cherry

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Last year, as the world plummeted into the COVID-19 pandemic, the four members of Black Stone Cherry were deep in the woods of Kentucky, scrambling to complete their 7th album. It was finished just before the global lockdown was imposed, and it’s aptly titled, "The Human Condition."
NBAAceShowbiz

James Harden Denies Paying Saweetie $100K for a Date, 50 Cent Mocks Quavo

Defending the NBA star against rumors of him paying the raptress a thousand dollars for a date, the 'Power' co-creator insinuates that the Migos star may now regret letting the 'Icy Girl' raptress go. AceShowbiz - James Harden has spoken up after he's reported to be splurging some money to...
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Blake Shelton Lovingly Looks at Gwen Stefani Walking Down the Aisle During Ceremony Officiated By Mutual Friend Carson Daly

Blake Shelton looked like the luckiest guy in the world when he saw his bride, Gwen Stefani, walk down the aisle this weekend. The love birds tied the knot in Oklahoma over the weekend. To officiate the small ceremony, the couple recruited one of their close friends: Carson Daly. On Tuesday, “The Voice” host confirmed via Instagram that he had officiated their nuptials, sharing a series of snaps from the wedding along with a heartfelt caption.
MusicPosted by
rolling out

Music producer and ‘Ready to Love’ bachelor AJ releases EP ‘just for women’

Thirty-eight-year-old music producer AJ joined the current season of “Ready to Love” because, like many singles, he realized his dating patterns weren’t moving him closer to his goal of marriage and family. The creative Scorpio says he has enjoyed a full life with many different career paths and successes, so marriage and a family were the only things missing. It was pure coincidence when asked about his worst dating experience that the girl on the other end of his story would end up as a part of the cast.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Just look how Gwen Stefani rocks the country girl wedding look

Gwen Stefani has treated fans to some sweet snaps of her big day getting hitched to Blake Shelton. The pop star, 51, wore a Vera Wang gown a sweetheart gown and, in a nod to her country singer husband, white stiletto cowgirl boots for the ceremony at the couple’s Oklahoma ranch. While her husband opted for shirt and jeans.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Ayesha K Faines Death Cause: Journalist Ayesha K Faines Passed Away In Car Accident, Age, Instagram, Net Worth!

Ayesha Faines has been passed away on Friday, July 7. She was one of the finest global founders. She was the panelist of the millennial web series titled The Grapevine Show. She was also a founder of the “Women Love Power”. She even engaged to the various panels including The Michael Baisden Radio Show, Afropunk, Entertainment Tonight, Essence, MTV, and Hot 97.

Comments / 0

Community Policy