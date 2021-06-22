10 Questions with ... AJ Anelli
I started my Radio career a little later than most in the industry. WNKS/Charlotte brought me on as an intern where I started in the promotion’s department, working my way into the programming side as a board-op. I then took a P/T gig at WAPE/Jacksonville to gain more experience on the air. After a year away from Radio, I finally landed my first full-time job doing Nights at WERO (Bob 93.3)/New Bern. A year later I was offered the Night Show back where I started at WNKS (Kiss 95.1). Not too long after, I slid into afternoons and for four years. Skip through 2020, and February of 2021 I was brought on as the new Content Director/MD and Talent for Alpha Media’s WARQ.www.allaccess.com