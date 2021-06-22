Summary of 2021 Legislation

These six bills were passed and signed by Governor Burgum during the recent 67th Legislative Assembly. NDPERS Executive Director Scott Miller expressed “We had a very successful session. Our budget bill [HB 1023] provided us with additional funding for a new accountant and to have a dedicated receptionist for our new office. It also provided us with funding to have some major upgrades done to our business system, which will make us significantly more efficient at providing services to our members.