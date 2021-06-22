Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Summary of 2021 Legislation

nd.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese six bills were passed and signed by Governor Burgum during the recent 67th Legislative Assembly. NDPERS Executive Director Scott Miller expressed “We had a very successful session. Our budget bill [HB 1023] provided us with additional funding for a new accountant and to have a dedicated receptionist for our new office. It also provided us with funding to have some major upgrades done to our business system, which will make us significantly more efficient at providing services to our members.

www.ndpers.nd.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#67th Legislative Assembly#Hb 1435 Rsb#Legacy Fund#Rhic#Pharmacy Benefit#Pbm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
Related
Hobbiescarolinajournal.com

Sports betting legislation ‘in the mix’ for remainder of legislative session

While the N.C. Senate didn’t handle sports betting legislation before the Fourth of July break, there’s still hope of legal wagers in the state outside of the two Cherokee casinos. Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said recently that he expects lawmakers to discuss sports betting legislation later this...
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

IRS Issues No Surprises Act Proposed Regulation

Regulations to protect consumers from surprise medical bills for emergency and other services from health-care providers outside of insurance networks were proposed Tuesday by the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS proposed rule corresponds to an interim final rule released July 1 by four agencies to implement the No Surprises Act...
Traffichouston.org

87th Legislative Summary: Transportation, Infrastructure and Business Issues

With the end of the 87th Texas Legislative Session, the Partnership produced a summary report on its legislative priorities. This post focuses on outcomes related to priorities of Houston's business community including transportation, infrastructure, economic development and legal liability protections. Coastal Barrier. Senate Bill 1160 - PASSED INTO LAW. Senate...
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

SUMMARY NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 2021-19

SUMMARY NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 2021-19 AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING INTERIM AMENDMENTS TO TITLE 20 OF THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING ZONING AND LAND USE MATTERS TO ADDRESS DISTILLERIES AND THEIR LOCATIONS. The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2021-19 at its June 23, 2021 open public...
Politicshillsboroughnc.gov

Board of Commissioners Meeting Summary

The Hillsborough Board of Commissioners met Monday, June 28. Following is a brief summary of noteworthy actions. It does not include all actions taken at the meeting and should not be viewed as official minutes. The meeting took place virtually with online conferencing software and is available for view on the town’s YouTube channel.
Ellis County, TXmidlothianmirror.com

County court looks at budget summary

With budget season well underway, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court took time during Tuesday’s regular bi-weekly meeting to discuss some of the numbers for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. County Judge Todd Little presented to all four county commissioners a synopsis of the itemizations for the budget. The figures take into...
Jasper, INduboiscountyherald.com

Kimball issues Environmental, Social and Governance Summary Report

JASPER — Kimball International Inc. has issued its inaugural ESG Summary Report, which includes a comprehensive summary of the company’s strategy and performance on environmental, social and governance initiatives and introduces performance targets for 2021. This review was prepared using the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Building Products & Furnishings standards. The company also aligned the disclosures in its summary report with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Income TaxCNET

Here's who doesn't qualify for the $3,600 child tax credit

A big majority of US families -- up to 92 percent of US families with children -- will qualify for this year's child tax credit, receiving up to $3,600 per kid. That means, however, that nearly 1 in 10 families with kids won't get a payment starting July 15. Figuring...
Healthchaindrugreview.com

NCPA urges robust enforcement of PBM reform law in W.Va.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Community Pharmacists Association has urged the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner to watch out for pharmacy benefit manager “games” when developing rules to implement reform legislation approved by Republican Gov. Jim Justice (R). Among other things, HB 2263 will implement reporting requirements to ensure transparency; prevent PBMs from charging higher copayments when patients go to a pharmacy of their choice; and ensure minimum reimbursement rates in line with rates a PBM pays to mail order pharmacies and other pharmacies owned by or affiliated with a PBM.
Income TaxPosted by
NJ.com

Is there a fourth stimulus check coming in 2021?

There most likely will not be a fourth round of stimulus checks for most Americans, but some might get a form of financial relief in July. This will likely come in the form of the expanded child tax credit, which will be distributed between July 15 and Dec. 15. Under...
RelationshipsWatertown Daily Times

Families receiving child tax credits can update deposit

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service has upgraded a key online tool to enable families to quickly and easily update their bank account information so they can receive their monthly Child Tax Credit payment. The bank account update feature was added to the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, available only...
PoliticsPowell Tribune

Fees for official certificates and record services increase

Fees charged by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) for official birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates ordered through Vital Statistics Services (VSS) increased Monday. The costs of birth, marriage and divorce certificates will increase by $5 each, with death certificate costs increasing by $10. Fees for searches and other...
Pharmaceuticalsbigislandnow.com

New Federal Vaccination Data Boosts Hawai‘i Percentages

More residents of Hawai‘i have begun their vaccination schedules than previously known. The Department of Health’s COVID-19 data is more detailed thanks to statistical information on federal program vaccine recipients, according to a DOH release on Tuesday, July 6. Beginning Tuesday, the DOH’s Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard reflects...
Politicsthebalance.com

What Is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)?

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is a federal agency that aims to aid U.S. consumers by enforcing consumer-market financial rules. The CFPB’s mission is to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive, or abusive practices and take action against companies that break the law. The CFPB, which was formed in 2010, is a consolidation of various consumer protection agencies and is vested with a high level of authority and independence.
Politicsnd.gov

NDCA announces new Board appointment

The North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) announces the addition of Dawn Mandt of Grafton, to its board of directors. She was recently appointed by Governor Burgum to serve on NDCA’s board, effective July 2021. Dawn will serve through July 31, 2025, as she is filling out the term of prior board member, Tami Carmichael.
Economyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Considerations When Sharing Information with an AG's Office

We regularly represent companies responding to inquiries and investigations involving state agencies or a state attorney general (AG). Certainly, we want to cooperate with the government, but ensuring that state agencies protect businesses’ sensitive information is equally important. In the wake of recent reporting on cybersecurity attacks impacting state government operations, every company should think twice about producing materials for any state agency without a robust confidentiality agreement in place.
Personal Financewintersexpress.com

IRS expands Child Tax Credit for 2021

The Internal Revenue Service has sent more than 36 million letters to families notifying them they may be eligible to receive advance monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments starting in July. The temporary expanded CTC was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for 2021.The CTC is a benefit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy