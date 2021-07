In early June, the FDA announced that it was fully approving a new drug developed by biotech company Biogen for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The drug, Aduhelm (aducanumab), has been one of the most controversial new drugs approved by the FDA in years. While Biogen and patient advocates tout it as the first new Alzheimer’s treatment in decades, doctors and scientists say that there is not enough proof that the drug is actually effective at slowing the progression of the disease. And that’s not the only problem— the drug also comes with a $56,000 price tag. Some critics say that the price of Adhulem could overwhelm the Medicare system, which is already stretched thin. But Biogen executives deny this claim, and said the drug will benefit the system instead.