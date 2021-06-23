Produce report
Allman Farm and Orchard*6866 County Highway 29, Oneonta205-274-8448Texas sweet onions; Zephyr and zucchini squash; flatKentucky green beans (similar to Kentucky Wonder);green cabbage; peaches; bell (including purple), jalapeño, and Aruba peppers Baswell Farms2174 County Highway 12, Oneonta205-368-2109Squash; pickling cucumbers; bell, jalapeño, andpoblano peppers Barb’s Berries8475 County Highway 27, Springville205-281-6963Blueberries and blackberries Blount County Farmers Market*500 New Street, OneontaGreen tomatoes; squash; new […]www.blountcountian.com