AUSTIN, Texas — Will we need any more COVID-19 shots? It's a question Dr. Ogechika Alozie said people have asked for some time now. "There has been historically a lot of concern about, 'Wow, do I need to get a booster this fall? Do I need one every year?'" said Alozie, who is a member of Texas Medical Association's COVID-19 Task Force. "And I have been one of those people that have been, 'Let's pump the brakes on boosters,' especially when they're pushed by CEOs of multibillion-dollar companies. Let's let that science and data align."