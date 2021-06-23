Cancel
Congress & Courts

Democrats vow to keep fighting after GOP blocks voting bill

MSNBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats on Capitol Hill are pledging to push forward with their efforts to protect voting rights aterf Republican-led legislatures in multiple states have passed state laws limiting access to the ballot box. MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses with A.B. Stoddard of Real Clear Politics.

Brian Williams
Presidential Election
WashingtonExaminer

'Fight of his presidency': White House vows to keep pressing for greater voter access ahead of doomed vote

President Joe Biden will continue pressing to expand voting access, even if a key Senate vote fails, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. While Biden does not expect 10 "magical" Republicans to support a procedural vote on the issue on Tuesday, Psaki is hopeful Democrats could persuade West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to back the effort so the party can debate the issue on the Senate floor.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Court diminishing democratic process

Observers of the Supreme Court do more than sift through the legalese of the written opinions of justices. Collectively, they spend time and resources trying to discern patterns related to when "major" decisions will be issued, retirements may happen, and which justices might vote in a way that is contrary to expectations.
Elections

Democratic-leaning suburbs pose redistricting challenges for GOP

Michael Li talks to Alicia Menendez about the “touch choices” facing Republicans as they consider how to redraw districts in fast-growing suburbs in Georgia and Texas that have been trending more Democratic and could “end up flipping to Democrats” over time. Xochitl Hinojosa adds that Republicans have “to be careful” in gerrymandering districts that could discriminate against voters “or you will get a challenge” in court.
Congress & Courts

How SCOTUS voting rights decision is “opening up the floodgates” for voter discrimination

This week the Supreme Court upheld two restrictive voting laws in Arizona, which Justice Alito openly acknowledges in his opinion make it harder for minorities to vote - and which further guts the already hollowed out Voting Rights Act of 1965. The decision also signals that restrictive voter laws already passed in other states will stay on the books, while opening the door for even more. Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director of the Advancement Project National Office -- an organization founded by civil rights lawyers to promote social justice -- joins Ali Velshi to discuss. "We have seen the most significant rollback of voting rights this past year in state legislatures. This court decision is opening up the floodgates to more of that."

