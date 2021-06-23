Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Truck-sharing IPO gets high on fumes

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkLnR_0ace8jc500
Container trucks leave the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, south of Shanghai November 29, 2013. The free-trade zone officially opened for business on September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MELBOURNE, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - SoftBank (9984.T) and Tencent-backed 0700.HK Manbang (YMM.N) appears to have aced its stock market driving test read more . The Chinese truck-sharing firm’s shares ended their first day on the New York Stock Exchange 13% higher than where underwriters Morgan Stanley, CICC and Goldman Sachs priced the deal. That’s right in the sweet spot, giving investors a nice little boost without leaving the company’s executives feeling they sold on the cheap.

Trouble is, it means Manbang – or Full Truck Alliance, as it’s also called – now trades at some 550 times last year’s earnings. Yet it’s only converting around 1.5% of the business it books into revenue – known as the take rate. Car ride-sharing giant Uber manages 22%. And Manbang faces regulatory and competitive pressure , too. Without sudden, explosive growth, it’ll start to look like it’s running on fumes. (By Antony Currie)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

GameStop is a SPAC now

Vivendi turns activists into shrinking violets

Amazon’s venture capital rebate

Spain float delay adds to Europe IPO muddle

Hong Kong crackdown means business

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Chinese#Cicc#Full Truck Alliance#Gamestop#Spac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Morgan Stanley
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Uber
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Cars
News Break
Venture Capital
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
Related
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Baidu, Tencent, 3M, Halliburton and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Didi — Shares of the Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing plunged more than 20% after China announced that new users in the country would not be able to download the app while it conducts a cybersecurity review of the company. The investigation came less than a week after the Chinese app listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Novi, MIPosted by
Reuters

Brookfield to buy U.S. car parts maker DexKo Global for $3.4 billion

(Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners LP and its institutional partners said on Monday they would acquire U.S. car parts maker DexKo Global Inc from private equity firm KPS Capital Partners LP for $3.4 billion. Based in Novi, Michigan, DexKo produces engineered trailer running gear and chassis assemblies and has more...
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

Warburg Pincus targets China distressed property with new JV

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. private equity giant Warburg Pincus has set up a China distressed real estate joint venture, in one of its largest investments in the sector to date, the company said on Monday. Warburg Pincus and Shanghai-headquartered distressed asset manager Wensheng Asset Management will invest up to $600...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Wall Street Banks Receive $650M in Fees and Stock Gains in Busiest IPO Week Since 2004

The Wall Street Banks that were the beneficiaries in the busiest IPO week since 2004 are, for example, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. The past week was the busiest for US IPOs for the last 17 years, and it gave top Wall Street banks an opportunity to make a windfall. A drug manufacturer, a Turkish-based e-commerce platform, and a cybersecurity firm were part of the action. $100 million was raised by not less than 14 companies that went public via the Nasdaq and the NYSE exchanges. The last week turned out to be the most active for companies raising funds for the first time since 2004.
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Didi says app takedown may adversely impact revenue in China

July 4 (Reuters) - China’s biggest ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc said on Sunday removal of its “DiDi Chuxing” app from smartphone app stores in China is expected to have an adverse impact on its revenue in China. Earlier on Sunday, China’s cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to stop offering...
RetailInvestor's Business Daily

Robinhood IPO To Tap Meme Stocks Crowd With Huge Share For Retail Investors

The Robinhood IPO will put individual investors on the ground floor as meme stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) demonstrated the reach of Reddit traders. The online broker plans to set aside up to 35% of shares for individual investors, sources told the Wall Street Journal. Investors must first sign up to buy the shares on its new platform that lets users access IPOs before they start trading.
Marketsbizjournals

Torrid shares jump after the plus-size retailer’s $231M IPO

Torrid Holdings Inc. shares jumped as much as 25% above their initial public offering price as the stock debuted Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Torrid (NYSE: CURV), based in City of Industry, California, raised $231 million after offering 11 million shares of its common stock at $21 a share. The IPO values the company at $2.3 billion.
StocksBenzinga

Hepsiburada Prices IPO At $12 Per Share; Trading Begins Today

Turkish e-commerce platform D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ: HEPS), also called Hepsiburada, priced 56.74 million shares at $12 per share in its initial public offering. The IPO includes 15.07 million shares from a selling shareholder. The estimated gross proceeds are $500.04 million from 41.67 million shares. The shares are...
Stockstechstartups.com

DiDi disappoints: Chinese ride-sharing startup crashes from 18% high to near its original IPO price

We wrote about DiDi Chuxing yesterday before the Chinese ride-sharing startup made its official debut at the New York Stock Exchange. As we reported, instead of the planned 288 million shares, DiDi sold 316.8 million American Depository Shares (ADS) at $14 apiece, giving the company a valuation of about $73 billion on a fully diluted basis and $67.5 billion on a non-diluted basis.
EconomyStreet.Com

Krispy Kreme Shares Close 24% Above IPO Price

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) - Get Report on Thursday closed at $21 a share, 24% above its initial public offering price of $17. Its first trade on the Nasdaq was at $16.30, and it traded as low as $15.50. The IPO price of $17 a share was well below the marketed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy