Bulls send eighth pick to Magic; Pistons win lottery

I hope y’all eat too many hot dogs and drink too many beers!. • When Team USA training camp starts next week, we will have our eyes locked on Zach LaVine. The Chicago Bulls All-Star will get his first opportunity to represent his country on the world’s biggest stage, and he will do it alongside some of the top players in the NBA. However, when the race for gold tips off on July 24th, LaVine may not be the only familiar face Bulls fans see. Tomas Satoransky is currently playing in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament with his home country of the Czech Republic. On Saturday night, he single-handedly sent his team into the Finals with a clutch elbow jumper with only 1.8 seconds left on the clock in overtime. ICYMI: We shared the clip below.