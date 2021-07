Part 4 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Msgr. John Murphy, president of Thomas More College, decided that the first fifty years of Villa Madonna College (VMC)/Thomas More College (TMC) should be celebrated in style. In the summer of 1970, he appointed a Golden Jubilee Committee, with representatives from every constituency in the college community. Joseph Gausepohl served as the general chairman of the committee, which organized commemorative events to highlight the celebration in 1971. All on campus were invited to submit possible titles for the anniversary programming. The winning title of “Renaissance ‘71” was submitted by Mary Jo Beall, a junior at Thomas More College, who earned a $25 prize (Sr. Irmina Saelinger OSB, Retrospect and Vista, p. 80).