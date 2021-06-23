Married At First Sight star Booka Nile returns to music with a new single from her Perth metalcore band

She's best known for her reality TV turn in this year's Married At First Sight.

But Booka Nile is set to return to her musical roots, with the 31-year-old taking to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the latest single from her band Make Them Suffer.

'Worldwide premiere of our new single contraband feat the amazing @courtneylaplante Tonight on @triple_j good nights,' the rocker captioned the post.

A promotional image for the song showed the tattooed beauty sitting at a piano while gazing pensively into the distance.

Nile joined the Perth metalcore band in 2017 as a keyboardist and clean vocalist.

She also fronts the indie rock band Internet Friends.

Booka was last spotted sporting her new pink 'do at the launch of Showtime at Archie Bros in Sydney over the weekend.

The bombshell was joined by fellow 'brides' Rebecca Zemek and Alana Lister, as well as 'groom' Sam Carraro.

Nile flaunted her ample cleavage dressed in a long sleeve cut out green mid dress, which she paired with a pair of knee-high white boots.

Booka was partnered with electrician and psychology student Brett on Nine's Married At First Sight, but they split before the final vows.

Brett later said the pair had 'tunnel vision' while on the show, and realised their relationship wouldn't last in the outside world.

'Booka and I were hanging out one day and we were just having a chat about life and all kinds of things. I think we both just came to the realisation that it wasn't something we wanted to pursue outside of the experiment,' he said.

She was earlier this month romantically linked with musician Corey Freear, after being spotted holding hands with the heavily-tattooed hunk in Perth.