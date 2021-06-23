Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Married At First Sight star Booka Nile returns to music with a new single from her Perth metalcore band

By D. Lawrance
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

She's best known for her reality TV turn in this year's Married At First Sight.

But Booka Nile is set to return to her musical roots, with the 31-year-old taking to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the latest single from her band Make Them Suffer.

'Worldwide premiere of our new single contraband feat the amazing @courtneylaplante Tonight on @triple_j good nights,' the rocker captioned the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFCy1_0ace8W5W00
Coming soon! Booka Nile (pictured) is set to return to her musical roots, with the 31-year-old taking to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the latest single from her band Make Them Suffer

A promotional image for the song showed the tattooed beauty sitting at a piano while gazing pensively into the distance.

Nile joined the Perth metalcore band in 2017 as a keyboardist and clean vocalist.

She also fronts the indie rock band Internet Friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVRPd_0ace8W5W00
Day job: Nile joined the Perth metalcore band in 2017 as a keyboardist and singer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTWNC_0ace8W5W00
Busy woman: She also fronts the indie rock band Internet Friends

Booka was last spotted sporting her new pink 'do at the launch of Showtime at Archie Bros in Sydney over the weekend.

The bombshell was joined by fellow 'brides' Rebecca Zemek and Alana Lister, as well as 'groom' Sam Carraro.

Nile flaunted her ample cleavage dressed in a long sleeve cut out green mid dress, which she paired with a pair of knee-high white boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pBMK_0ace8W5W00
Pretty in pink! Booka was last spotted sporting her new pink 'do at the launch of Showtime at Archie Bros in Sydney over the weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCcRZ_0ace8W5W00
Reality reunion: The bombshell was joined by fellow 'brides' Rebecca Zemek (2L) and Alana Lister (far right), as well as 'groom' Sam Carraro (2R0

Booka was partnered with electrician and psychology student Brett on Nine's Married At First Sight, but they split before the final vows.

Brett later said the pair had 'tunnel vision' while on the show, and realised their relationship wouldn't last in the outside world.

'Booka and I were hanging out one day and we were just having a chat about life and all kinds of things. I think we both just came to the realisation that it wasn't something we wanted to pursue outside of the experiment,' he said.

She was earlier this month romantically linked with musician Corey Freear, after being spotted holding hands with the heavily-tattooed hunk in Perth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KdcX_0ace8W5W00
Ex appeal! Booka was partnered with electrician and psychology student Brett (pictured) on Nine's Married At First Sight, but they split before the final vows
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

196K+
Followers
75K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metalcore#Perth#Reality Tv#Married At First Sight#Internet Friends#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPopculture

'Married at First Sight' Stars Elizabeth Bice and Jessica Studer Share Their Pregnancy Plans in Exclusive 'Couples Cam' Clip

Married at First Sight's Jessica Studer and Elizabeth Bice are bonding over their shared "baby fever." In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of Couples Cam, the two women, who met and married husbands Austin Hurd and Jamie Thompson on their seasons of the Lifetime show, meet up for a nice little wine night in the backyard in the self-shot show.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Yachty Returns With Moody New Single "Love Music"

Lil Yachtyreleased his Michigan Boy Boat mixtape back in April of this year. Filled with guest vocals from the likes of Tee Grizzley, Veeze, Swae Lee, Sada Baby, Baby Smoove, and more, the tape showcased the rapper employing elements of Michigan rap, describing the project as a tribute for his "second home."
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

What happened to Mama June's boyfriend Geno Doak? Prison rumours explored

Eugene ‘Geno’ Doak is a cast member on Mama June: From Not to Hot. He and his girlfriend, Mama June, see themselves appearing in court during season 5 of the show. Geno and Mama June have overcome addiction issues in their life. And now that the pair are sober from drugs, they’re wanting to stay on the straight and narrow – not end up back in prison. So, let’s take a look at who Geno Doak is and where he is now…
MusicKTVB

Ed Sheeran Returns to Music With New Single 'Bad Habits' and Vampire-Themed Music Video

The 30-year-old singer released his highly anticipated new song, "Bad Habits," and its accompanying music video on Thursday night. The euphoric single is described as "an up-tempo, guitar-laced summer anthem" that makes you want to dance. The music video, directed by Dave Meyers, sees Sheeran as a vampire, rocking bleached hair and fangs, as he embarks on a wild night out alongside his crew of ghouls.
New London, CTThe Day

Make Music Day heralds the return of live music in New London

From the sidewalks to the stages, musicians filled the streets of New London with song on Monday. The dozens of mini concerts at the Parade Plaza, Hygienic Art Park, Cultured Studios, the Garde Arts Center and Cumulus Media, were part of the worldwide celebration of Make Music Day. Performers included:
Philadelphia, PAphiladelphiaweekly.com

Sharing Contest, new Philly band, releases first single

New Philly band Sharing Contest – Alex Fichera and Sam Ansa – released its first single recently and is following with an EP called “Slumber” on July 2. The group also has plans for a release of cassette tapes through Nap Time Records and is planning to film a music video. The tracks will be released on all streaming platforms under the name Sharing Contest. Want to learn more? Follow Sharing Contest on Instagram and like them on Facebook.
MusicantiMUSIC

Fuel Preview First Single From Forthcoming Album

Fuel have shared a 1:14 long teaser video for their forthcoming single "Hard", which is set to be released on July 9th and features the band's brand new lineup. The song will be featured on the group's forthcoming album, "Anomaly", that will be hitting stores in October and was recorded by original members Carl Bell and Kevin Miller, along with their brand new vocalist John Corsale, guitarist Mark Klotz and bassist Tommy Nat.
Theater & Dancesoultracks.com

Funk royalty from Midnight Star and The Dazz Band jam with Keith Robertson on single

(June 22, 2021) No matter how much success an artist obtains in their profession, a hiatus becomes an opportune moment to pursue a needed timeout - whatever the reason they choose. During singer/songwriter/musician Keith Robertson’s extended leave from the industry, family bonding and studies overtook his adoration of music making. But his impressive achievements are completely worthy of his talents, such as songwriting contributions to N’Sync’s best-selling CD, No Strings Attached, touring with The Dazz Band and recording sessions including The Whispers and Christopher Williams. And Robertson’s 2006 full-length debut reviewed on Soul Tracks, Love, Life & Relationships, lovingly honored some of the eighties’ urban greats like Lionel Richie, winning kudos from ST favorite Chris Jasper.

Comments / 0

Community Policy