Fort Wright, KY

Fort Wright council passes ordinance reducing its payroll tax, making it lowest in county

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 13 days ago
The Fort Wright City Council passed Ordinance 04-2021 which reduces the City of Fort Wright Occupational License Tax, effective July 1. The Occupational License Tax, more commonly referred to as the Payroll Tax, is imposed on all wages earned below the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) Cap of $142,800 for labor, work, or services performed by an individual working within the City limits.

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

