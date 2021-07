The Purple People Bridge, a regional destination that has been closed for nearly two months, will partially reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 1. The engineering firm of WSP USA has inspected the bridge and determined that the portion of the bridge south of Pier 1 can be safely reopened to the public. However, barriers will be installed on the northern section of the bridge, at the state line, to prevent pedestrians from crossing the bridge. Access will only be allowed from the Kentucky side of the river.